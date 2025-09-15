Suspect in Charlie Kirk’s killing due in court Tuesday

OREM, Utah (Scripps News Salt Lake City/Court TV) — The Utah man accused of murdering Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University will have his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office will officially file charges at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday against 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. He is currently being held in the Utah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

A combination of federal and state charges may be pursued against Robison, according to Utah’s attorney general.

“It is likely to be a mixture of both, and we’re working together at this point,” Utah Attorney General Derek Brown told Scripps News Salt Lake City on Friday.

Brown said the Utah Attorney General’s Office is offering support and resources to assist both state and federal authorities as they continue the investigation.

Governor Spencer Cox has repeatedly said he wants to seek the death penalty against whoever killed Kirk. On Friday, Brown said they have not made that decision.

“At this point, we’re making that determination. We have a couple of days to review all the options. What we’re looking at is not only state law, but federal law as well,” he said.

Erica Knight, a spokesperson for FBI Director Kash Patel, told Scripps News Salt Lake City that DNA evidence from a screwdriver and a towel wrapped around a discarded firearm matches Robinson. Knight said the FBI is investigating a note that stated, “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m gonna take it.”

While investigators say that Robinson has not confessed and has refused to cooperate with police, those around him have been willing to talk to investigators. Gov. Cox told reporters that Robinson’s partner, who is transitioning from male to female, has been cooperative and had “no idea that this was happening.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Salt Lake City, an E.W. Scripps Company.