The Case of the Michigan House of Horrors | VPI Podcast

In this episode titled “Michigan House of Horrors,” Vinnie Politan explores the troubling case of Kelli Bryant, who is facing child abuse charges for allegedly abandoning her three children in horrific conditions inside a Michigan home. The episode examines the dire circumstances in which the children were left to fend for themselves. It also includes insights from neighbors, including one who had interactions with the children during their ordeal.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.