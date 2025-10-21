Trial postponed for mother who allegedly got lip filler while son died in hot car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Scripps News Bakersfield) — A murder trial for a woman accused in the death of her 1-year-old son was postponed for a second time Monday morning due to issues accessing a crucial coroner’s report.

Maya Hernandez, 20, faces charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with Amillio Gutierrez’s death. The trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, but was delayed after both her attorney and the prosecutor informed the court that they had been unable to access the coroner’s report.

Police say Hernandez left her 1-year-old son inside a hot car in June while she was at a medical spa getting a lip filler injection.

The new trial date is set for November 10th.

