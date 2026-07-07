Tyler Robinson stopped for Chick-fil-A before killing Charlie Kirk: Detective

PROVO, Utah (Court TV) — Surveillance videos showing the hours before and after political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated were shown in court as prosecutors say they prove Tyler Robinson was the gunman who fired the fatal shot.

Robinson, 23, faces seven state-level charges, including murder, for Kirk’s death. Kirk, 31, was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025; he was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Robinson was arrested following a dayslong manhunt that saw the FBI working with other agencies.

David Hull, who served as the lead investigator for the Idaho Bureau of Investigation in the case, testified on Tuesday during a multi-day preliminary hearing. Hull said that part of the investigation involved looking through surveillance video from campus; when they did, they soon discovered that Robinson had visited the campus four times between Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

The first visit shows a man in a maroon shirt, dark shorts, a baseball cap and Converse sneakers getting out of a vehicle in the UVU parking garage. Hull identified the figure as Robinson and said that after entering the parking garage at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, Robinson walked onto campus and made contact with representatives from Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organization. Then the figure returned to the garage at 9:25 am and exited with his vehicle.

Just after 10 a.m., Hull said that Robinson returned to campus on foot, wearing the same clothing and carrying a blue backpack. “We’re able to track his movements on campus,” Hull said. “He went to Chick-fil-A in the Sorensen [Student Center] and purchased some food and sat and ate the food.” After eating, Robinson allegedly walked across campus to a wooded area. When he returned to campus, he wasn’t wearing a backpack and appeared to move through two buildings and across the railing that provides access to the roof of another building. Hull said Robinson then walked back the way he came and left campus by 11 a.m.

Closer to noon, Hull said that Robinson returned a third time, now wearing different clothing — a dark long-sleeved shirt and jeans, but the same Converse sneakers. Hull noted that Robinson also appears to be walking with a limp or exaggerating his gait as he passes cameras, which captured him retracing his early steps and going up onto the roof of a campus building. Hull said that seconds after the deadly shot was fired at 12:23 p.m., Robinson is seen walking back across the roof, jumping down to the ground and making his way off campus. Robinson “appears to be carrying some kind of an object in his hand at this time,” Hull testified. After the shooting, the figure no longer has a limp when walking across campus on video.

Robinson allegedly attempted to return to campus in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, where he was approached by an officer doing security detail. Calling it “cop intuition,” Hull said the officer noted the vehicle’s license plate after the two interacted. “Subsequently, when information was available that a vehicle or a vehicle matching the description was involved, he ran the information he had obtained from the start and was able to identify that it was registered to Mr. Robinson and he had, in fact, had contact with Mr. Robinson on the morning of September 11, 2025.”

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue all week. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Robinson if he’s convicted of murder.