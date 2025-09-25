Defense attorney appointed for Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson

Posted at 4:39 PM, September 25, 2025
PROVO, Utah (Scripps News Salt Lake City) — Utah County officials have chosen an appointed defense attorney for Tyler Robinson, who is accused of shooting and killing conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk two weeks ago on Utah Valley University’s campus.

Tyler Robinson appears in court virtually

On Sept. 16, 2025, Tyler Robinson appeared in court virtually for the first time since being arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025. (Court TV)

Last week at his initial court appearance, a judge decided that Robinson, 22, qualified financially for a court-appointed attorney. However, the Utah County Public Defender’s Office does not contract for death penalty cases, according to attorney Greg Skordas, so the county had to choose an outside lawyer to represent him. Prosecutors said they are pursuing the death penalty for Robinson’s charges, which include aggravated murder and several other related charges.

The Utah County Commission announced Wednesday that they unanimously approved a contract for appointed legal counsel.

Robinson’s defense attorney will be Kathryn Nester. The county said they chose her with the help and advice of an independent criminal defense attorney.

According to Nester’s bio on her firm’s website, she has been practicing law for over 30 years, with more than 60 jury trials under her belt.

This story was originally written by Spencer Burt for Scripps News Salt Lake City, an E.W. Scripps Company.

