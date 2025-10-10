Tyler Robinson cites Bryan Kohberger in motion to wear civilian clothes

PROVO, Utah (Court TV) — Tyler Robinson has asked a Utah judge to allow him to appear without shackles and in civilian clothing at all his future hearings.

Robinson is facing seven state-level charges for the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University. He has pleaded not guilty and faces a potential death sentence if he’s convicted of the top charge of murder.

While he appeared wearing a jail-issued vest at his last court appearance, Robinson’s attorneys have asked Judge Tony Graf to allow the defendant to wear civilian clothing at all future hearings as well as appear without visible restraints.

Robinson’s attorneys argue the change is needed to ensure future jurors aren’t tainted by seeing the defendant dressed in jail clothing and shackled. The motion highlights the worldwide interest in the case, citing an estimated 18,000 search results for “Tyler Robinson first court appearance.”

“With each development in the case generating thousands of articles and comments online, the likelihood of potential jurors seeing and drawing conclusions regarding Mr. Robinson’s guilt and or deserved punishment from obvious signs of pretrial incarceration will only increase. Indeed, given the pervasive media coverage in this case, the repeated and ubiquitous display of Mr. Robinson in jail garb, shackles, and a suicide vest will undoubtedly be viewed by prospective jurors and will inevitably lead to prospective juror perception that he is guilty and deserving of death.”

A footnote in the motion references a “highly publicized death penalty case in Ada County, Idaho,” involving Bryan Kohberger. In that case, Kohberger’s attorneys were successful in having their client appear at pretrial hearings wearing a suit and without handcuffs.

In support of their motion, Robinson’s attorneys described his behavior as “polite, deferential to jail staff and without any disciplinary issue while in the Utah County Jail.”

Robinson’s attorneys have asked that any hearing held on the issue be private and closed to the public. Robinson is next due in court on Oct. 30.