Lyle Menendez’s trial attorney added to Tyler Robinson’s defense team

A veteran death penalty attorney who previously represented Lyle Menendez has joined the defense team for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Michael Burt, who served as co-counsel for Lyle Menendez during his first criminal trial in 1993, which ended in a mistrial, will work alongside Richard Novak appointed counsel Kathryn Nester in the capital case against Robinson.

Burt previously represented Eric Robert Rudolph, the man convicted of killing one person and injuring over 100 others when he planted a pipe bomb at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Burt also defended Richard Ramirez, the serial killer known as the Night Stalker, who murdered at least 13 people in the 1980s.

The attorney worked for the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office for 24 years and has handled numerous death penalty cases, according to the Federal Capital Trial Project.

Legal experts Franz Borghardt and Matthew Tympanick say the addition of such an experienced attorney reflects the high stakes of the case. The prosecution is reportedly estimated to cost more than $1.3 million, with $750,000 allocated for court-appointed lawyers and $600,000 for additional staff in the county attorney’s office.

Experts note that death penalty cases require exceptional experience due to their complexity and the potential for lengthy appeals. The case could potentially result in a death sentence.

The defense team’s strategy may also include an insanity defense, speculated Tympanick.

Robinson appeared in court virtually earlier this week with his expanded legal team. He’s scheduled to return Oct. 30.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.