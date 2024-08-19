Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

UFC star Cain Velasquez pleads no contest ahead of trial

Posted at 7:48 AM, August 19, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has pleaded no contest to attempted murder after he shot at a man in 2022 accused of molesting Velasquez’s relative, a Northern California district attorney’s office said.

cain velasquez appears in court

Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment with attorney Edward Sousa, who appeared with him, at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. Velasquez, the former UFC champion based out of San Jose, was charged with shooting at a man accused of molesting his child. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool)

The office of Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement that Velasquez entered his plea in a San Jose courtroom Friday to felony assault and other gun charges as part of a negotiated agreement with the prosecutor’s office.

The 42-year-old Velasquez was scheduled to go on trial next month. Velasquez, who retired from the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2019, still faces prison time, said Rosen’s office. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

The man charged with molesting the male relative, who was 4 at the time, is the adult son of the woman who ran the daycare attended by the boy.

Prosecutors say that in a high-speed chase in February 2022, Velasquez fired a handgun multiple times at a truck carrying the alleged molester and two others. He shot and wounded the stepfather of the accused molester instead.

The shooting took place near an elementary school, endangering “young children and their parents who could have been injured or killed as he shot at his intended victim,” said Rosen. “We have excellent law enforcement in this county. Let them do their jobs.”

Velasquez and his attorney Renee Hessling declined comment after Friday’s court hearing, the Bay Area News Group reported. Velasquez is out on bail.

