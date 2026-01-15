Woman accused of killing son during standoff amid custody dispute

Posted at 10:05 AM, January 15, 2026
GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (Court TV) — A Wyoming woman is facing charges after she allegedly killed her son during a police standoff in New Mexico.

madeline daly and basil daly

This undated photo provided by the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office shows Madeline Daly and Basil Daly. (Washakie County Sheriff’s Office)

Madeline Daly, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in New Mexico after authorities say she fatally shot 10-month-old Basil Daly on Dec. 23. At the time of her arrest, Madeline was wanted in Wyoming for kidnapping, according to the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office. Basil was reported missing on Nov. 19 after a court granted his biological father custody, and Madeline allegedly fled the state with the child.

Authorities located Madeline in Silver City, New Mexico, weeks later, after she applied for a job in the area, the Cowboy State Daily reported. The business owner ran a background check on Madeline, which flagged a warrant from Wyoming.

On Dec. 23, authorities located Madeline on a rural property where she was renting a bunkhouse, according to a press release from prosecutors. Authorities alleged Madeline shot Basil while hiding from authorities in an RV. While being taken into custody, Madeline allegedly said she “wasn’t fast enough killing herself.”

A GoFundMe created for Basil’s father details his custody battle and states that “all he ever wanted to do was be a father.”

According to court records, Madeline waived her preliminary hearing and has not yet entered a plea.

On Monday, a judge denied the defense’s request for pretrial release.

