Wrestler accused of holding woman captive after note found at Jersey Mike’s

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Court TV) — A professional wrestler is facing multiple charges in Florida after employees at a local Jersey Mike’s found a note hidden in the bathroom.

Jordan Blake Williams, known in the ring as Jayden Steele, was arrested May 27. Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the restaurant after an employee found a note left by Williams’ girlfriend. The note “indicated she was being held against her will at a nearby residence and feared for her life,” said a press release.

Deputies conducted a search warrant on the address and found the alleged victim with a black eye, a possible broken arm and head injuries, according to court documents reviewed by Court TV. She told deputies she had been held against her will for 6-8 months, and was “caught and harmed” when she tried to escape.

Documents detail a history of reported domestic violence involving the couple, including Williams “controlling her movements.” The woman’s ex-husband told deputies he also has an active restraining order against the defendant.

Williams pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and three counts of battery. He’s currently due in court on June 19 for his arraignment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or text “START” to 88788. Help is available 24/7.