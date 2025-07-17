YouTuber charged in Las Vegas Strip murders could face death penalty

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — The YouTuber accused of shooting and killing two other content creators on the Las Vegas Strip on June 8 may face the death penalty.

Manuel Ruiz, known online as “Sin City Manny”, was arraigned in a Clark County District Court on Thursday morning.

During today’s initial arraignment, prosecuting attorney Elizabeth Mercer indicated the case will go before a Death Penalty Review Committee. The committee is expected to meet on July 29.

Ruiz is charged with two felony counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the shooting of Rodney and Tanisha Finley in front of the Bellagio Fountains on June 8. Both victims died at the scene.

Las Vegas Metro police say the shooting stems from an online feud between the content creators. A day after the shooting, Ruiz turned himself in at a Henderson police station and claims he acted in self-defense.

Ruiz remains in custody without bail and is expected back in court on August 8.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.