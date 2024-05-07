14-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Mom: Can it Be Related to New Medication?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Psychiatrist Domenick Sportelli weighs in on the case against 14-year-old Carly Gregg, who's charged as an adult with her mom's murder. Gregg had reportedly switched to Lexapro from another medication not long before the shooting. (5/7/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?