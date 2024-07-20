Teen Accused of Killing Mother and Mother's Boyfriend

- Watch Live
Julia Egler is accused of killing her mother and her mother's boyfriend. She confessed to police that she killed her mother because she was upset the she didn't accept her transitioning and was not happy with her mother's young boyfriend. (7/19/24)
