Dad in the Ditch Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Assistant Webster County Attorney Bailey Taylor delivers the State's open in IA v. Jones. Alec Jones is charged with the murder of his father. Alec’s brother, Nathan Jones, is charged with aiding and abetting. Alec is standing trial first. (8/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?