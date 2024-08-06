IA v. Alec Jones: Dad in the Ditch Murder Trial

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa (Court TV) — The elder of two brothers accused in their father’s death is standing trial in Iowa.

Alec Jones, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the April shooting death of 55-year-old Dennis Jones. Alec’s brother, 21-year-old Nathan Jones, is charged with aiding and abetting murder in the first degree. The brothers are being tried separately, with Alec standing trial first.

A mail carrier found Dennis’ body in a roadside ditch on April 26, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. An investigation determined Dennis was fatally shot at another location, then dumped in the ditch.

The brothers were arrested that day. An affidavit obtained by Court TV accuses Alec of shooting Dennis “numerous times,” and “committing this act with prior planning and attempts to conceal his activity” with the help of Nathan.

Jury selection began Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Alec’s trial. Opening statements are expected Wednesday.