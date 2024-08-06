Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

IA v. Alec Jones: Dad in the Ditch Murder Trial

Posted at 1:24 PM, August 6, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa  (Court TV) — The elder of two brothers accused in their father’s death is standing trial in Iowa.

Alec Jones, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the April shooting death of 55-year-old Dennis Jones. Alec’s brother, 21-year-old Nathan Jones, is charged with aiding and abetting murder in the first degree. The brothers are being tried separately, with Alec standing trial first.

mugshots of two white men

FILE – (L) Alec Jones, (R) Nathan Jones (Iowa Dept. of Public Safety)

A mail carrier found Dennis’ body in a roadside ditch on April 26, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. An investigation determined Dennis was fatally shot at another location, then dumped in the ditch.

The brothers were arrested that day. An affidavit obtained by Court TV accuses Alec of shooting Dennis “numerous times,” and “committing this act with prior planning and attempts to conceal his activity” with the help of Nathan.

Jury selection began Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Alec’s trial. Opening statements are expected Wednesday.

More In:

Related Stories

Attorney in blue suit in court

Opening Statements: WI v. Nya Thao

Opening statements from prosecutor, Emily Rudy and defense attorney, Aaron Nelson are given in the Triple Murder Over $600 Trial. More

Woman booking photo and man headshot

Previewing Sarah Boone’s Pro Se Defense

Guest host, Julia Jenaé, discusses the judge denying Sarah Boone's request for standby counsel and previews her pro se defense. More

Booking photos of two young, white males. both have dark hair, mustaches, and are wearing white tee shirts.

CA v. Owen Shover: Missing Classmate Murder Trial

Owen Shover is charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of his childhood friend, 16-year-old Aranda Briones. More

TRENDING

Woman booking photo and man headshot
Man in black shirt
Kaylee Goncalves' parents.
Chad Doerman's sons, Clayton, Hunter and Chase.

LATEST NEWS

court tv logo
mugshot of white man
Booking photos of two young, white males. both have dark hair, mustaches, and are wearing white tee shirts.

SCRIPPS NEWS