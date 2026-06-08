Accused Wife Killer's Camping Trip Story Challenged by Victim's Calendar

Crystal Rasche was described as highly organized. Investigators found a calendar in her room containing numerous medical appointments. However, there were no entries indicating plans for a camping trip with her husband, Zachariah Rasche. (6/8/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

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