Accused Wife Killer's Camping Trip Story Challenged by Victim's Calendar

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Crystal Rasche was described as highly organized. Investigators found a calendar in her room containing numerous medical appointments. However, there were no entries indicating plans for a camping trip with her husband, Zachariah Rasche. (6/8/26) MORE
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