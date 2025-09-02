Analyzing Idaho Crime Scene Bodycam Footage | Vinnie Politan Investigates

After Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of four Idaho students, the police bodycam footage from the crime scene was released. Vinnie Politan and his guests analyze what the footage reveals. (8/29/25) MORE

Burglary, Murder & Mayhem, Shows , ,

Latest Videos

Beyonce performing

Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen From Parked Car

4 yearbook style photos of college aged kids

Victim's Family 'Furious' with State, Calls Kohberger News 'Unexpected'

Bryan Kohberger Accepts Plea Deal

glamorous woman in some kind of red carpet situation

Kim Kardashian Will Testify at Armed Jewel Heist Trial in Paris

Middle-aged man in orange prison jumper stands in court.

Michigan Man Accused of Murdering Elderly Jeweler Appears in Court

man in orange jumpsuit

Zion Teasley Charged in 2020 Stabbing

Purple Dodge Chager.

Car Thief Returns Victim's Mom's Ashes: Early Mother's Day Miracle?

Person in Tigger costume who broke into vape shop.

Guy In a Tigger Costume Breaks Into Vape Shop

Surveillance footage of a break-in at an Italian restaurant.

Scenes From (a Burglary at) an Italian Restaurant

Body cam still of cops busting home invasion suspect on toilet.

Cops Bust Burglary Suspect On Toilet

Cop who stole a pair of shoes.

Cop Steals Shoes From Store, Gets Hauled Off In Her Own Squad Car

Splitscreen of bacon and gun ammunition.

What's More Dangerous: Bacon or Shotgun Ammo?

MORE VIDEOS