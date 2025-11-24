IWAK S3 Finale Banner

Gut-Wrenching 911 Call from Victim's Boyfriend After Finding Her Body

Alex Stone, victim Allison Feldman's boyfriend at the time of her murder, takes the stand as his gut-wrenching 911 call is played for the court. Ian Mitcham is charged with first-degree murder and burglary in the 2015 death of Feldman. (11/25/25) MORE

Burglary, Cold Cases, Murder & Mayhem, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Alex Stone's 911 call

Gut-Wrenching 911 Call from Victim's Boyfriend After Finding Her Body

Matthew Lanz victim impact statements

Stranger Home Invasion Murder: Emotional Impact Statements Read in Court

Matthew Lanz sentenced

Judge Sentences Convicted Killer Matthew Lanz for Double Murder

group of wanted criminals

Wanted: Clown Car Burglary Suspects in Virginia

Timothy Hicks testifies

Justin Hicks' Father Offers Forgiveness At Killer's Sentencing

Empty chair in court

Matthew Lanz Refuses To Appear At Murder Sentencing

Matthew Lanz verdict

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Matthew Lanz closings

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Matthew Lanz 'No comment'

'No Comment': Matthew Lanz Declines to Testify in Murder Trial

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Key Moments from Day 3

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Key Moments from Day 3

Investigator gives testimony in Matthew Lanz trial

Lead Detective Breaks Down Evidence Tying Lanz to Hicks Murders

lanz day 2

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Key Moments from Day 2

MORE VIDEOS