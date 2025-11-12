Ariz. man on trial for cold case murder of Allison Feldman

PHOENIX (Court TV) — An Arizona man is standing trial for the cold case murder of Allison Feldman.

Ian Mitcham is charged with first-degree murder and burglary in the 2015 death of Feldman. Prosecutors accuse Mitcham of sexually assaulting, strangling, and bludgeoning the 31-year-old attorney in her Scottsdale home.

The case went cold for years until familial DNA testing linked the defendant to the crime through his brother, a convicted child molester. Police later matched Mitcham’s DNA to evidence from the scene using a sample collected after a 2015 DUI arrest.

Defense attorneys are pointing to another man as the possible killer, Scripps News Phoenix reported, claiming he made incriminating statements and lived nearby. Prosecutors, however, say there’s no physical evidence tying that man to the murder.

Feldman was found dead on February 18, 2015, after failing to show up for work. The case was delayed for years over legal battles about the admissibility of DNA evidence, ultimately upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court in December 2024.

Opening statements are scheduled for November 12, 2025. The trial is expected to last up to seven months.