'Baby Garnet' Murder Case: Motions Hearing to Suppress Recordings

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Nancy Gerwatowski attended a motions hearing to try to suppress recordings of her police interview. Gerwatowski was indicted on a charge of open murder in the death of the infant, known as 'Baby Garnet.' (12/23/24)
Do you want to continue watching?