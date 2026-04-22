Child Killer's Mom Details Her Troubled, Heartbreaking Childhood

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Tanner Horner’s mom, who didn’t want her face shown, took the stand during the penalty phase of her son’s trial. Horner’s mom detailed her troubled childhood, including sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather. (4/22/26) MORE
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