Child Killer's Mom Details Her Troubled, Heartbreaking Childhood

Tanner Horner’s mom, who didn’t want her face shown, took the stand during the penalty phase of her son’s trial. Horner’s mom detailed her troubled childhood, including sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather. (4/22/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Dwain Hall

Fetish Site Meetup Murder Case: Trial Set

Tracey Grist trial

Knife Placed in Victim’s Hand After Ambush in Son-in-Law Murder: Expert

Tracey Grist web searches

Murder Plot Foreshadowing: Tracey Grist’s Search History Includes Adelson Family

Tracey Grist's daughter

‘I Should’ve Said No’: Convicted Killer Regrets Killing Victim for His Mom

Tracey Grist trial

‘Matt Is Dead’: Tracey Grist Informs Victim’s Family of Killing

Tracey Grist trial

‘Armed Intruder With Knife’: Defense Attorney’s Claim in Son-in-Law Murder Trial

Tracey Grist trial

Perforated Organs: Medical Examiner Details Gunshot Wounds in Brother-in-Law Murder Case

Tracey Grist trial

‘He Had a Knife and My Son, Kevin Shot Him’: Tracey Grist Text

Kathryn Restelli

Inside the Murder Plot: Daughter Says She Helped Plan Husband’s Death with Mom

Tracey Grist's trial

‘Messy Deal' Gone Wrong… 'One Guy Murdered a Guy’: Defense

Tracey Grist

He Walked In — Then Was Shot 7 Times: State

Demorris Hunter penalty phase

Attorney Details Convicted Serial Killer's Murderous Past

MORE VIDEOS