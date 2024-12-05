Could Possible Message on Shell Casings Indicate Assassin's Motive?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
NYPD says "deny," "depose," and "defend" were etched on the bullet casings of the man who gunned down UHC CEO Brian Thompson. The manhunt for the killer continues as police confirm he was lying in wait for Thompson outside a NYC hotel. (12/5/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?