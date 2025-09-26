Judge Ashley: Travis Decker is Dead, But Was Justice Served?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Ashley wonders if it's a blessing that resources won't be spent prosecuting Travis Decker. She suggests the system failed the 3 daughters Decker killed. If a court had restricted his visits, their deaths would have been prevented. (9/26/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?