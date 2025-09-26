Judge Ashley: Travis Decker is Dead, But Was Justice Served?

Judge Ashley wonders if it's a blessing that resources won't be spent prosecuting Travis Decker. She suggests the system failed the 3 daughters Decker killed. If a court had restricted his visits, their deaths would have been prevented. (9/26/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Manhunt, Missing Persons

Latest Videos

Lt. Charles Winbush

Lieutenant Questioned Over Brandon Isabelle Interrogation Tactics

Travis Decker surveillance screen grab

Judge Ashley: Travis Decker is Dead, But Was Justice Served?

Brandon Isabelle interrogation video

Brandon Isabelle Interrogation: 'I Know What You Did, You Know What You Did'

Brandon Isabelles girlfriend Artesha

Isabelle's Girlfriend Details Events Leading to Hoyle's Disappearance

Travis Decker

Authorities Say Travis Decker, Wanted in Deaths of 3 daughters, Is Dead

Apple Watch screen featuring a text alegedly from Brandon Isabelle to Danielle Hoyle.

Isabelle Texted Victim: I Can't Be a Dad, I Need to Father My Own Child

Prosecutor delivers opening statements in case against Brandon Isabelle

Baby in the River Murder Trial: State and Defense Deliver Openings

Christopher Scholtes

Chris Scholtes, Dad Accused in Hot Car Death, Had History of Abuse Complaints

Rodney and Megan Staude sentenced

Mother, Grandfather Sentenced for Murdering Newborn Found Tossed in Ditch

Photo of three young girls

Officials Say They Found Remains of Travis Decker, Accused of Killing Daughters

Leilani Simon in court

Leilani Simon, Convicted of Killing Toddler Son, Seeks New Trial

Memorial of stuffed animals and other baby items celebrating the life of Baby Emmanuel

Could Missing Baby Emmanuel's Parents Be On the Verge of a Plea Deal?

MORE VIDEOS