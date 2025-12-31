Court TV's Top Plea Deals of 2025

From Bryan Kohberger pleading guilty to the murders of four college students to Stephan Sterns pleading no contest to killing his girlfriend's teen daughter, Madeline Soto, Court TV covers high-profile cases that never made it to trial. (12/31/25) MORE

