Deadly First Date Murder Trial: Jury Is Seated

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
In Wisconsin, a jury has been seated in the case against Maxwell Anderson. He's accused of killing and dismembering his date, Sade Robinson, 19, who was reported missing when she didn't show up for work. Openings are set for Wed. May 28. (5/27/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?