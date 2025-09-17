Dosed & Choked Murder Trial: DNA Analyst Reviews Crime Scene Evidence

Forensic DNA analyst Lisa Johnson reviews crime scene evidence. Herbert Swilley is accused of drugging, beating and strangling his husband, Tim Smith before moving his body to stage a fake crime scene. (9/17/25) MORE

Jordan Swilley cries during testimony at her dad Herbert’s murder trial.

Swilley Daughter Thought Dad and Tim's Sex Apartment Was a Massage Parlor

Candace Baker

Friend Says Herbert Swilley Suggested Husband Took His Own Life

Forensic DNA analyst Lisa Johnson

Dosed & Choked Murder Trial: DNA Analyst Reviews Crime Scene Evidence

Herbert Swilley and victim Tim Smith

Dosed & Choked Murder: Witnesses Provide Insight to Defendant's Marriage

herbert swilley appears in bodycam

Herbert Swilley Gives Timeline After Deputy Finds Husband's Body

Defense lawyer John Klein argued in openings that there’s no evidence Herbert Swilley was at the apartment when Tim Smith died.

Defense Opening: No Proof Herbert Swilley Was at Scene When Husband Died

Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt delivers her opening in the case against Herbert Swilley.

State: Swilley Staged Husband's Murder As Sexual Encounter Gone Wrong

