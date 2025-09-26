Dozens of Suspects Rob Bay Area Jewelry Store in Shocking Video

Dozens of robbers ambushed a jewelry store in the San Francisco Bay Area armed with guns, pickaxes and crowbars. They smashed cases and took bags of jewelry before fleeing the scene in waiting cars. Several suspects are already in custody. (9/25/25)

Burglary, Weird Crimes

