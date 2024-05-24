'Fireworks' Expected in Brian Higgins' Testimony

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Julie Grant says “fireworks” can be expected in Karen Read’s Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial as Brian Higgins takes the stand. And Kouri Richins is back in court and speaking out. Plus, insiders discuss new developments with the Adelsons. (5/24/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?