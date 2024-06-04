FL v. Chavis & King: Groomed to Kill?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
S2 E1 - A father bludgeoned to death. A confession by his sons, Alex and Derek King. But did family friend Ricky Chavis play a role? The confession is called into question after the discovery that Ricky is a pedophile who was after Alex.(5/12/2024) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?