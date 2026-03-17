Grief Author Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

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After less than three hours of deliberations, the jury returns with a verdict in Kouri Richins' trial, where she faced charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and financial crimes in the death of her husband, Eric Richins. (3/16/26) MORE
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