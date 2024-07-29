Judge: No Bond Reduction for Man Accused of Killing Newborn Daughter

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Despite a number of incriminating statements being ruled inadmissible, a judge said Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson's bond would remain at $1 million for allegedly killing his daughter. (7/29/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?