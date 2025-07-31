Judge Scolds Dentist James Craig as She Sentences Him for Wife’s Murder

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
As Judge Shay Whitaker sentenced dentist James Craig to the mandatory life without parole, she reflected on his "path of destruction as wide as a tornado and just as devastating" when he plotted and carried out his wife's murder. (7/30/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?