Julie Grant Live From Susan Smith’s Parole Hearing

Julie Grant reports live from the parole hearing of Susan Smith, summarizing the events of the last 30 years since Smith's incarceration for the murder of her two sons, Michael and Alex. (11/20/24) MORE

David Smith talks to Julie Grant

David Smith: The Pain 'Never Goes Away'

'It's Just Not Enough': Susan Smith's Ex Pleads For Her to Stay in Prison

'I Was Just Scared': Susan Smith Addresses Parole Board

Doctor: Driver Thought She Passed Pain and Sin to Baby via Breast Milk

Susan Smith Has Upcoming Parole Hearing

Jesse Vang Pleads Not Guilty in Connection to Elijah Vue's death

Chloe Driver's Mother Says Daughter was ‘Drained and Dead Inside’

Psychologist Testifies Chloe Driver Had Severe Psychotic Delusions

Witness Describes Getting Punched While Trying to Help Chloe Driver

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Key Witnesses Testify for the Defense

Dr.: Driver Killed Her Baby After Someone Threw a Dirty Shirt at Her

Dr.: Driver Was a Paranoid, Delusional Polygamist Who Rejected Medicine

