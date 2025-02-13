Jury Deliberating Megan Boswell's Fate

The jury in Megan Boswell's murder trial began its deliberations on Tuesday and Julie Grant takes a look at the evidence they're weighing. Plus, an update on the ongoing efforts to find Suzanne Simpson's body. (2/13/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Megan Boswell

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

male defense lawyer in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Attorney addresses jury

Prosecution: 'No Proof' Megan Boswell's Ex Was involved

female prosecutor in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Megan Boswell sits in court

Megan Boswell Will Not Testify, Defense Rests

Matrina Schmidt Cross-Examination

Defense Raises Possibility of Baby Evelyn Dying of SIDS

Matrina Schmidt

Forensic Pathologist: Evelyn's Cause of Death was 'Homicidal Violence'

David Hoover holds up his hand in court

Megan Boswell's Fingerprints on Foil Wrapped Around Evelyn's Head

Text messages on a screen

'She Hates Me': Megan Boswell's Texts About Evelyn

detective holds us evelyn boswell's clothes

Day 5 Recap: Jurors Shown Items From Where Baby Evelyn Was Found

Det. Matthew Price

Megan Boswell Police Interview: 'She Told Us Pieces of the Truth'

investigator testifies

Megan Boswell's Defense Asks About 'Tin Foil Hats'

MORE VIDEOS