LA DA Nathan Hochman Denies Menendez Brothers' Habeas Petition

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced in a press conference that he has filed a response opposing a petition by Erik and Lyle Menendez. The brothers are seeking a new trial based on what they say is new evidence. (2/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?