LA DA Nathan Hochman Denies Menendez Brothers' Habeas Petition

The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced in a press conference that he has filed a response opposing a petition by Erik and Lyle Menendez. The brothers are seeking a new trial based on what they say is new evidence. (2/21/25) MORE

Anand Kumar Singh

Benjamin Elliott's Friend Recalls Previous Sleepwalking Incident

benjamin elliott defense opening

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Defense Focuses On Parasomnias

MIchael Elliot testifies

Twins’ Dad Takes the Stand in Sleepwalking Murder Trial

male prosecutor gives opening statement in court

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Benjamin Elliott & Sister

TX v. Benjamin Elliott: Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial

Trashcan in Megan Boswell's case

Jury Sees Trashcan Baby Evelyn Boswell Was Found In

Young man in a crisp white shirt walks with a purpose.

Collin Griffith Walks out of Jail After Being Processed and Released

Graphic that says: From the Bench and features an animation of a banging gavel.

How Will Acquittal Impact Case Involving Collin Griffith's Dad's Death?

young man flanked by attorneys smiles in court.

Deadly Son Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

collin griffth defense closings

Collin Griffith's Defense: Reasonable Cathy Committed 'Suicide By Son'?

state closing in colin griffith trial

State: Cathy Griffith Left This World Knowing Her Son 'Butchered Her'

