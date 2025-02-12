Medical Examiner Says Baby Evelyn May Have Been Alive in Trash

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The medical examiner testified that Evelyn Boswell may have been placed in the trash alive but conceded there was no way to be sure. Plus, as a concert pianist stands trial, should the jury should know more about the charges a witness is facing? MORE
Do you want to continue watching?