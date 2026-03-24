Meggan Sundwall Learns Her Fate in Fatal Friendship Murder Trial

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Meggan Sundwall, a registered nurse who faces charges of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice in the death of her friend, Kacee Terry, learns her fate after jury deliberations that lasted more than 10 hours. (3/24/26) MORE
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