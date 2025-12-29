- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Melodee Buzzard's paternal family members speak out after her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, was arrested in connection to her murder. Authorities found Melodee's body in Utah early in December and reports claim she was shot in the head. (12/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?