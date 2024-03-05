Mother Daughter Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Mike Whelan delivers the defense opening in the case against Robin Howington, who's accused of fatally shooting her 5-year-old daughter. Howington faces charges including felony murder, aggravated child neglect and evidence tampering. (3/5/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?