Mother Daughter Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Mike Whelan delivers the defense opening in the case against Robin Howington, who's accused of fatally shooting her 5-year-old daughter. Howington faces charges including felony murder, aggravated child neglect and evidence tampering. (3/5/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Jury selection continues in the murder trial of Cory Bigsby.

Jury Selection Continues in Murder Trial of Cory Bigsby

Three people sit in an interview room seen on surveillance video

Mother Daughter Murder Trial: Defendant Tells Multiple Stories to Police

Robin Howington's defense attorney Mike Whelan delivers his opening statement.

Mother Daughter Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Joe Key looks through printouts of text messages as he testifies.

Mother Daughter Murder Trial: Witness Says Defendant Sold Him Pills

Prosecutor delivers opening statement in Mother Daughter Murder Trial.

Mother Daughter Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Robin Howington is accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter, however, she is pointing the finger at her 2-year-old child.

Robin Howington Blames 2-Year-Old for Shooting Death of Daughter, 5

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and discusses Kayla Montgomery.

Crystal Sorey's Thoughts on Kayla Montgomery and Her Parole Hearing

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and says that there are plans to search for Harmony Montgomery.

Crystal Sorey: 'It's Hard for Me to Carry On Knowing She's Out There'

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan.

Crystal Sorey's Thoughts on Little Harmony's Killer, Adam Montgomery

Reactions to the guilty verdict of Adam Montgomery in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial.

Reaction to Adam Mongtomery Guilty Verdict

Julie Grant with a monitor behind her featuring a splitscreen of Harmony Montgomery and Adam Montgomery.

A 'Sinister, Rotten, Soulless, Cowardly Dirtbag' Kills Their Own Child

Harmony Montgomery close up portrait.

Harmony Montgomery's Legacy Will Live On Despite Jury's Verdict

MORE VIDEOS