TN v. Robin Howington: Mother Daughter Murder Trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Court TV) — A Tennessee mother will stand trial on accusations she shot and killed her 5-year-old daughter.

Robin Howington is facing six charges, including felony murder, in the Sept. 2019 shooting death of Destiny Oliver. Court documents obtained by Court TV detail how Howington told authorities several different versions of what happened, including blaming an unknown intruder, Oliver’s biological father and lastly claiming her two-year-old son shot his sister by mistake.

While being interviewed by police, Howington admitted to trying to destroy her cellphone in a hospital bathroom “because she was scared about it containing evidence of drug sales.” She also admitted to wiping down and hiding the firearm after the shooting.

In March 2021, Howington’s defense filed a motion to suppress their client’s statement to police, saying her statement was not voluntarily given because she was “horribly distressed.” The motion claims Howington told officers during her first police interview, less than two hours after the shooting, that she was “nervous” because she had been raped by a police officer. The motion also claims one officer yelled after her during the interview, while another hugged her “without an invitation.”

Prosecutors responded by highlighting Howington’s conflicting statements, criminal history and lack of evidence of the alleged rape:

“It is hard to believe that Ms. Howington was coerced into talking when she was never overpowered into making any admissions against herself about the shooting. (She) had the wherewithal to never make any statement that suggested she she shot her daughter either by accident or on purpose. Throughout the entire course of questioning she gave varying accounts of what happened, but each new account pointed the blame at someone other than herself. Whenever investigators highlighted problems with her story, she simply pivoted to a new story.”

Howington, who is currently under house arrest, is scheduled to go to trial on March 4.