TN v. Robin Howington: Mother Daughter Murder Trial

Posted at 2:46 PM, February 28, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Court TV) — A Tennessee mother will stand trial on accusations she shot and killed her 5-year-old daughter.

Robin Howington is facing six charges, including felony murder, in the Sept. 2019 shooting death of Destiny Oliver. Court documents obtained by Court TV detail how Howington told authorities several different versions of what happened, including blaming an unknown intruder, Oliver’s biological father and lastly claiming her two-year-old son shot his sister by mistake.

robin howington mugshot

FILE – Robin Howington (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

While being interviewed by police, Howington admitted to trying to destroy her cellphone in a hospital bathroom “because she was scared about it containing evidence of drug sales.” She also admitted to wiping down and hiding the firearm after the shooting.

In March 2021, Howington’s defense filed a motion to suppress their client’s statement to police, saying her statement was not voluntarily given because she was “horribly distressed.” The motion claims Howington told officers during her first police interview, less than two hours after the shooting, that she was “nervous” because she had been raped by a police officer. The motion also claims one officer yelled after her during the interview, while another hugged her “without an invitation.”

Prosecutors responded by highlighting Howington’s conflicting statements, criminal history and lack of evidence of the alleged rape:

“It is hard to believe that Ms. Howington was coerced into talking when she was never overpowered into making any admissions against herself about the shooting. (She) had the wherewithal to never make any statement that suggested she she shot her daughter either by accident or on purpose. Throughout the entire course of questioning she gave varying accounts of what happened, but each new account pointed the blame at someone other than herself. Whenever investigators highlighted problems with her story, she simply pivoted to a new story.”

Howington, who is currently under house arrest, is scheduled to go to trial on March 4.

 

More In:

Related Stories

Kaitlyn Coones, the Ohio teen who's accused of killing her adult boyfriend's mother, has bond set at $1.75M.

Teen Accused of Killing Boyfriend’s Mother Has Bond Set at $1.75M

Kaitlyn Coones, the Ohio teen who's accused of killing her adult boyfriend's mother, has bond set at $1.75M. More

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and discusses Kayla Montgomery.

Crystal Sorey’s Thoughts on Kayla Montgomery and Her Parole Hearing

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and discusses Kayla Montgomery and her upcoming parole hearing. More

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and says that there are plans to search for Harmony Montgomery.

Crystal Sorey: ‘It’s Hard for Me to Carry On Knowing She’s Out There’

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and says that there are plans to search for Harmony Montgomery in late spring. More

TRENDING

Hannah Gutierrez in court as interrogation video is played.
Hannah Gutierrez in court, split screen with guest analyst.
Julie Grant with a picture of slain UGA nursing student Laken Riley on the monitor.
Taylor Swift and her father, Scott Swift.

LATEST NEWS

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom
tyler boebert mugshot
robin howington mugshot
James Crumbley

SCRIPPS NEWS

Woman nearly forced off road before driver, passengers rob her
Son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested after string of vehicle break-ins
Lawsuit claims isolation and abuse at Wyoming Boys School