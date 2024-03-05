Mother Daughter Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

- Watch Live
Knox County Assistant District Attorney Franklin Ammons lays out the multiple stories that defendant Robin Howington told authorities when her daughter, 5-year-old Destiny Oliver, was fatally shot. (3/5/24) MORE
