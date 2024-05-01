Missouri man charged in wife’s death says he shot at her to ‘scare’ her

Posted at 12:35 PM, May 1, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

LAWSON, Mo. (Court TV) — A Missouri man accused of killing his wife told police he fired a shot at her to “scare her,” according to documents obtained by Court TV.

Lawrence Patrick Neary IV, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of his wife. The victim’s name is redacted from court documents, however Scripps News Kansas City identifies her as 47-year-old Patty Neary.

Lawrence was arrested Sunday “at an associate’s residence” after Patty’s body was found in their bedroom closet. Investigators found five shell casings near her body.

According to a probable cause statement, Lawrence told authorities he and Patty got into an argument Saturday evening, during which she grabbed a Ruger semi-automatic .22 caliber pistol and pointed it at him. Lawrence said he took the gun from her, and the argument continued in their bedroom as Patty was trying to leave the residence.

During a physical altercation, Lawrence claimed Patty fell into the closet, where he “fired one round from his handgun beside (her) head” to “scare her.” Lawrence said Patty continued to “verbally berate him,” so he fired more shots. Then he said, as Patty tried to grab the gun from him, “a struggle ensued, which led to more rounds being fired.” When asked if any of the fired rounds could’ve struck Patty, Lawrence said it was possible.

Afterwards, Lawrence fled the residence through a window but quickly returned to retrieve his cellphone.

“While back inside, he described hearing (Patty) making moaning and gurgling noises as she laid on the floor inside the closet….Lawrence said he could tell (she) was fading and he wanted to wake (her) up. Using his handgun, he described shooting above (her) head in an attempt to wake (her) up.”

Investigators said evidence at the scene did not support Lawrence’s claim of shooting around Patty’s head, and instead suggested she was shot multiple times while on her back.

He is currently being held without bond, reports Scripps News Kansas City.

More In:

Related Stories

The trial of Christopher Gregor, who's charged in the death of 6-year-old Corey Micciolo, continues. Pediatrician Dr. Nancy Deacon details the bruises on Corey's body and Corey’s mother, Breanna Micciolo, is cross examined.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Corey Micciolo's mother, Breanna Micciolo, was cross examined. Corey's father, Christopher Gregor, is charged in the 6-year-old's death. More

Matt Daybell, Chad Daybell's younger brother, made an appearance in the courtroom and sat next to Larry and Kaye Woodcock and Tammy Daybell's aunt. Matt said he arrived to show support to Larry, Kay and Tammy's aunt.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 14 Recap

Matt Daybell, Chad Daybell's brother, made an appearance in the courtroom and sat next to Larry and Kaye Woodcock and Tammy Daybell's aunt. More

Prosecutors claim that Karen Read confessed to striking John O'Keefe with her car, however, the defense points out inconsistencies during cross examinations.

Karen Read: Prosecutors Claim Read Confessed to Striking John O’Keefe

Prosecutors say Karen Read confessed to striking John O'Keefe with her car. The defense points out inconsistencies during cross examinations. More

TRENDING

Daybell neighbor testifies.
Julie Grant with a splitscreen on the monitor behind her of Karen Read and John O'Keefe.
NYPD police cruiser parked on a sidewalk
Julie Grant with a picture of John O'Keefe on the monitor.

LATEST NEWS

Harvey Weinstein
court tv logo
Annette Harvey's Washington County Sheriff's Office mug shot.

SCRIPPS NEWS