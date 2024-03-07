Defendant Sobs Recalling the Day Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Was Killed

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Robin Howington, who's accused in the shooting death of her 5-year-old daughter, Destiny, took the stand in her own defense. She broke down crying as she explained that she didn't want her 2-year-old son to live with killing his sister. (3/7/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?