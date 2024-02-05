TN v. Annette Harvey: Murder Between Mothers Trial

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Court TV) — Testimony is set to begin this week in the case of a woman accused in the stabbing death of a college professor.

Annette Harvey, 51, has pled not guilty by reason of insanity to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Robin Leonard, 50, a psychology professor at Eastern Tennessee State University. At the time of the stabbing, Leonard had custody of Harvey’s children.

The incident occurred at Leonard’s home on Jan. 18, 2021. When police arrived, they found Leonard severely injured, but she told them that Harvey had stabbed her. Harvey had allegedly fled the scene, but was apprehended later that day. Leonard, who had been stabbed at least eight times in the torso area, was taken to Johnson City medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries 11 days later.

Prior to the stabbing, Leonard had reportedly moved Harvey’s two young children to another home because Harvey had taken them from Leonard’s home two days earlier. Police found the kids with Harvey in Bristol, Tennessee, and returned them to Leonard. Instead of bringing them back to her home, Leonard placed them elsewhere for their own safety.

The next morning, police say Harvard showed up at Leonard’s home with a knife. Johnson City Police showed up at the house after getting a hang-up on a 911 call.

Responding officers found blood on the porch, a baseball bat covered in blood, furniture strewn about the home, and Harvey’s purse. There were no signs of forced entry but there was blood throughout the house and appeared that a struggle had taken place. A fence on the property had been hit by a car, tire tracks were found in the show, and pieces of the vehicle were found.

Investigators said Harvey called police to report that she’d been hit in the head with a bat. Officers were then able to match the broken pieces to Harvey’s vehicle.

Court TV will bring you courtroom coverage of the trial of Annette Harvey beginning with opening statements.