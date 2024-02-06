Murder Between Mothers Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Defense attorney Don Spurrell delivers his opening statement in TN v. Annette Harvey. College professor Robin Leonard was stabbed multiple times by Harvey. Leonard had custody of Harvey's children at the time. She died 11 days later. (2/6/24)    MORE

Latest Videos

Shanna Gardner is being charged with first degree murder.

Suspects in Jared Bridegan's Murder Due in Court

The prosecution and defense lay out two separate theories of Annette Harvey's behavior.

Murder Between Mothers Trial: Day 1 Recap

Adam Montgomery is facing charges that he murdered his daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Opening Statements Begin Wednesday

Ven Johnson speaks after Jennifer Crumbley's conviction.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Victims' Attorney Reacts After Verdict

The foresperson in the School Shooter Mom Trial speaks.

School Shooter Mom Trial Foreperson: "Lives Hung in the Balance"

mugshots of courtney clenneys parents

Courtney Clenney's Parents Booked in Miami-Dade Jail

Annette Harvey's defense attorney Don Spurrell delivers openings.

Murder Between Mothers Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Murder Between Mothers Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Annette Harvey has pled not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Robin Leonard.

On the Docket: Murder Between Mothers Trial

No verdict was reached in the School Shooter Mom Trial.

School Shooter Mom Trial: No Verdict After First Day of Deliberations

Experts discuss the possibility of the Crumbleys trying to flee after shooting.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Did the Crumbley's Try to Flee After Shooting

Sarah Boone is accused of zipping her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., in a suitcase and leaving him to die.

Suitcase Murder Trial: Seventh Attorney Withdraws

MORE VIDEOS