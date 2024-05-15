Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 11 Recap

Julie Nagel said she left the Albert home, at around 1:45 am, she saw a 'black blob' around the flagpole area and said it was about 5 to 6 feet in length. Prosecutors say the 'blob' was John O'Keefe's body after being struck by Karen Read. (5/14/24)   MORE

Christopher Gregor wants his parents, David and Carolyn Gregor, to testify on his behalf. Christopher Gregor is charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo.

Christopher Gregor Wants His Parents To Testify on His Behalf

Dr. Lily Marsden, who performed Tammy Daybell's autopsy, said she believes someone else restricted Tammy's airway causing her death.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 23 Recap

Carly Gregg walks through court during a hearing

Judge Scolds Teen Murder Suspect's Attorney in Court

Bryan Kohberger has a change of venue hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Kohberger's defense says that while four college students were murdered, he was out for a joyride, enjoying the moon and stars.

While Bryan Kohberger Looks for Change of Venue, His Alibi Is Examined

FBI electronics expert, Nicole Heideman, takes the stand and read steamy text messages between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, under the names they had for one another, James and Elena.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 22 Recap

Brian Albert's phone was at the center of the cross-examination today, which leads the panel to question whether Brian Albert upgraded his phone to hide communication data.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 10 Recap

Kouri Richins appeared in court for a closed hearing on Monday where a judge ruled that some evidence prosecutors were seeking to introduce evidence that the defendant had looked into a divorce from her husband Eric Richins.

Prosecutors Say Kouri Richins Looked Into Divorce

surveillance video of waterfall bar and grille

Trial Exhibit: Brian Albert Appears to Talk to Karen Read at Bar

Judge London Kite speaks in court

Judge: Prosecution Stays, But Some Evidence is Out in Bridegan Murder Case

julie grant on tv

Karen Read Trial: Police Respond to Media Line Over Skirmish

TikTok star, Ali Abulaban, is accused of killing his wife, Ana Abulaban, and friend Ray Barron, in a jealous rage. Ali is charged with two counts of murder in their shooting deaths.

TikTok Star Accused of Killing Estranged Wife and Friend

