Murder Between Mothers Trial: Annette Harvey Sentenced

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Annette Harvey is sentenced after being convicted of first-degree premeditated murder for the stabbing death of her friend, Robin Leonard, despite her testimony that her mental state was compromised. (5/1/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?