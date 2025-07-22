Nealy to Mom: ‘They Figured Out Who Did It and Then They Caught Me’

Shelby Nealy confessed to his mom over the phone. He detailed the murders, Jamie's backyard burial, and handling the other bodies in vivid detail, and then said to his mom: "Please don't hang up on me and please continue loving me." (7/22/25) MORE

Latest Videos

