New Jury Votes To Sentence Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter To Death

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Nearly two decades after they were convicted of brutally murdering six people over an Xbox, a new jury recommended that Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter, be put to death. The judge will formally sentence them at a date to be determined. (5/7/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?