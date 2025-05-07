Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

New Jury Votes To Sentence Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter To Death

Nearly two decades after they were convicted of brutally murdering six people over an Xbox, a new jury recommended that Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter, be put to death. The judge will formally sentence them at a date to be determined. (5/7/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Death Row

