School Shooter Mom Trial: Watch the Verdict

Jennifer Crumbley was found GUILTY of involuntary manslaughter charges related to her role in the Oxford High School shooting. Crumbley's teen son gunned down 4 students. She faces up to 60 years in prison when she's sentenced April 9th. (2/6/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Ven Johnson speaks after Jennifer Crumbley's conviction.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Victims' Attorney Reacts After Verdict

The foresperson in the School Shooter Mom Trial speaks.

School Shooter Mom Trial Foreperson: "Lives Hung in the Balance"

Victim Justin Shilling's father reacts to Crumbley verdict.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Victim's Dad Talks to Court TV After Verdict

Jennifer Crumbley verdict announced.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Watch the Verdict

No verdict was reached in the School Shooter Mom Trial.

School Shooter Mom Trial: No Verdict After First Day of Deliberations

Crumbley jury asks a question.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Jury Asks Another Question

courtroom proceedings during jennifer crumbley trial

School Shooter Mom Trial: Jury Asks Question Regarding Instructions

Experts discuss the possibility of the Crumbleys trying to flee after shooting.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Did the Crumbley's Try to Flee After Shooting

Deliberations are set to begin Monday in the School Shooter Mom Trial.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Deliberations Set for Monday

Redirect examination of Jennifer Crumbley.

Jennifer Crumbley Completes Her Testimony on Redirect

Crumbley and judge.

Jurors Now Know Jennifer Crumbley Was a Swinger: Is That a Problem?

Jennifer Crumbley on cross-examination.

The Complete Cross-Examination of Jennifer Crumbley

MORE VIDEOS