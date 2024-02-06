School Shooter Mom Trial: Watch the Verdict

- Watch Live
Jennifer Crumbley was found GUILTY of involuntary manslaughter charges related to her role in the Oxford High School shooting. Crumbley's teen son gunned down 4 students. She faces up to 60 years in prison when she's sentenced April 9th. (2/6/24) MORE
